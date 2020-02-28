Feathercoin Price Tops $0.0078 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $5,257.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,237,960 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

