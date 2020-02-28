Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 18,615 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $60.12 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

