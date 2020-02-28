Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 5,376 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

