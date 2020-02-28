Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 7,790 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

