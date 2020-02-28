Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 8,750 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 22.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $116.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 1-year low of $90.53 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

