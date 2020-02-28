Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 9,269 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

