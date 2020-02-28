Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 163.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

Shares of SHW opened at $525.36 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $410.35 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

