Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 152.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $273.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

