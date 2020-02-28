Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

