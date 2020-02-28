Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,387,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,044 shares of company stock valued at $420,548. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

