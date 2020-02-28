Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 267.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $182.28 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.99 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

