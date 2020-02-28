Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

NYSE:SWK opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.