Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after acquiring an additional 372,268 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,679 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after acquiring an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $337.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

