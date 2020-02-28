Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $159.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average of $172.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.