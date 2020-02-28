Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 233.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $48.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

