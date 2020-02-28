Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 259.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

