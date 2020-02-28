Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.89.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.42 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

