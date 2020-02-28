Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $7.74 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

