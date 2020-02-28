Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 216,727 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI opened at $267.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.83. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $194.95 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

