Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,136,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Nike by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

NKE opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

