Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.4% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

