Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $133.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.63. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

