Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after buying an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after buying an additional 64,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

