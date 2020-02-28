Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 855 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,686,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $205.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.64 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

