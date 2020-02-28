Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 242.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,434,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $209,372,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 160.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

