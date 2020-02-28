Financial Comparison: Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) and NeXt Innovation (NYSE:GSVC)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) and NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and NeXt Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 76.97 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -17.05

NeXt Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and NeXt Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund N/A N/A N/A NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund and NeXt Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A NeXt Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeXt Innovation has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.48%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Ohio Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on October 17, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

