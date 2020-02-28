Financial Comparison: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Wright Investors Service (NASDAQ:WISH)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Victory Capital and Wright Investors Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 0 3 7 0 2.70 Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victory Capital currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Wright Investors Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $612.37 million 2.18 $92.49 million $2.48 7.97 Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.67 -$1.72 million N/A N/A

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Wright Investors Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 15.10% 37.31% 15.85% Wright Investors Service N/A -27.38% -26.72%

Summary

Victory Capital beats Wright Investors Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Wright Investors Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

