Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $333.01 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $286.77 and a 52 week high of $383.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.83 and a 200-day moving average of $337.02.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

