Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.53 and a 1-year high of $117.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

