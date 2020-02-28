Financial Partners Group Inc Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

