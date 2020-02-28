Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 470.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,783,000 after buying an additional 196,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

VB opened at $150.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99.

