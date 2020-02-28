Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 13,343 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

