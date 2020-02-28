FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SCE opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Surface Transforms has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 29 ($0.38). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

