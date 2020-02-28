FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

IOG opened at GBX 13.10 ($0.17) on Friday. Independent Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The company has a market cap of $74.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.39.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 58,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.