FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group (LON:STM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STM Group stock opened at GBX 24.53 ($0.32) on Friday. STM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 53 ($0.70). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

