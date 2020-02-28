First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of FAF opened at $59.33 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

