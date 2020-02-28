First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Mark N. Rosborough Buys 3,000 Shares

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Mark N. Rosborough acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00.

FNLC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387. First Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNLC shares. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

