First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,619,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,445,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $17.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.31. The company had a trading volume of 69,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,602. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.03 and a 200-day moving average of $499.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $381.50 and a 12 month high of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

