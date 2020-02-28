First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 533.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCF opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

