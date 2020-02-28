First Midwest Bancorp Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.28. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2,684.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

