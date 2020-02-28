First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 4,441 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 160.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their target price on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $153.91 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $352.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

