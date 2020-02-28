First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 85,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HR stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

