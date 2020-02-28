First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 30,646 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Kforce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kforce by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Kforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,631. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

