First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 480.2% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in StoneCo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

