First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Blue Bird worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 298,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Blue Bird Corp has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

