First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,255 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

