First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Health worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Magellan Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Magellan Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

