First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ebix worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 97,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Ebix stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.74. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ebix in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.97.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

