First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of PAGS opened at $32.74 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

