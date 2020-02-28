First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,859 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $45.07 on Friday. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

